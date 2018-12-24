Khalifa Foundation delivers medical aid to health office in Mukalla, Yemen

This move is part of the UAE efforts to support the medical sector with the provision of appropriate treatment for Yemeni patients and in response to calls from officials of the public health and population offices in Hadramaut governorates to provide the required medicines and medical supplies for patients.

The Khalifa Foundation stressed that it will intensify its humanitarian role in the province of Hadramaut by providing medical assistance to meet the needs of patients in light of the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation suffered by the majority of the population.

Dr. Riyad Al-Jariri, Director-General of the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Mukalla, commended the support provided by the UAE leadership, government and people to Yemen in general and the province of Hadramaut in particular, especially with regard to the health aspect.