UAE provides job opportunities for 3,200 Yemeni in Red Sea Cost

  • Monday 24, December 2018 in 10:19 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided new jobs for 3,200 Yemeni citizens in 23 contracting companies, which are implementing hundreds of service and development projects along the villages and cities of the Red Sea Coast.
The move is part of the ERC's framework to provide job opportunities for citizens of the Red Sea Coast by implementing several projects in the fields of education, health and water and electricity as well as relief and humanitarian projects sectors.
 
The humanitarian, service and development projects carried out by the authority have helped in alleviating the suffering of Yemeni citizens, provided them with humanitarian needs and basic services, and decreased unemployment rate.
 
A number of company owners executing projects fully funded by the ERC in the Red Sea Coast said that all workers in these projects are from the regions and directorates of the West Coast.