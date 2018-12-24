Suhail Al Mazrouei chairs OAPEC ministerial council meetings in Kuwait

Al Mazrouei thanked Kuwait for hosting the current event aimed at further bolstering cooperation amongst OAPEC members.

He said that the topics on the meeting's agenda will focus on achieving interests of the member countries and on strengthening coordination during international climate change events, including the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24), which concluded last week.

The meeting approved minute of the 100th meeting held in Kuwait on April 30, 2018 on the level of representatives. It also approved holding the upcoming council meeting on 22nd December 2019 in Kuwait. Bahrain will assume presidency of the Council as of January 2019.

The ministers were briefed on the 2017 and early 2018 activities of OAPEC-affiliated Arab companies and the October meeting for the companies, which was held in Marrakech, Morocco.