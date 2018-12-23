Abdullah bin Zayed receives ZHO delegation

During their meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah received a model of the UAE passport containing 1,500 fingerprints of people of determinations who are ZHO members, in an expression of their loyalty to the wise leadership and their pride in the leading international position of the UAE passport.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the ZHO delegation for their initiative, while affirming that the UAE is counting on its children and youth to continue its success and international pioneering in all areas.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that people of determination are partners in the development process, and the wise leadership supports them and cares for them.

The delegation included Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and several students who are people of determination, including Ahmed Abdullah Abdulraheem Al Ali, Dubai Sultan Aziz Hadhman, Reem Saif Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, Mariam Ismail Al Marzouqi, Zayed Shabib Al Ahbabi, Zayed Mohammed Al Zaabi, along with their parents, and shooting champion Saif Mohammed Saif Mohammed Al Nuaimi.