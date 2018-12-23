We are proud of Al Ain’s international accomplishments in Club World Cup: Nahyan bin Zayed

"Al Ain, by becoming the world runner-up and playing against the champions of continents, has proven its stature and presence, and again confirmed its ability to handle serious responsibilities by representing Arabs in the World Cup in the best way," Sheikh Nahyan said.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has enabled the country to achieve successes and national accomplishments.

Sheikh Nahyan also congratulated the UAE’s wise leadership and people on the organisational success of the cup, while affirming that what was witnessed by the UAE, the capital, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain during the past ten days, by hosting international visitors in eight matches at the Zayed Sports City Stadium and the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, highlights the UAE’s stature as the home of peace, tolerance and advancement, as well as a place where cultures and peoples from various continents meet.

He also congratulated the management of Real Madrid and its technical staff and players for winning the championship, adding, "We are bidding farewell to the Year of Zayed with the amazing successes achieved by the Club World Cup, in terms of public participation. The radiance of Al Ain, the cup’s excellent organisation, the efforts of the UAE Marshal, and the interactions between government and private authorities are a model of national cohesion."

"We will host, during the Year of Tolerance, the AFC Asian Cup, UAE 2019. Sports and hosting major championships are a bridge of communication, closeness and convergence between the world’s peoples, and promote the message of peace adopted by the UAE and its wise leadership," added Sheikh Nahyan.