President confers Order of Independence on Ambassador of Japan

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the order to the ambassador at a ceremony held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the ambassador’s role in enhancing ties between the two countries and wished him success in all his future assignments and endeavours.

The ambassador expressed his appreciation of the prudent policy being pursued by the UAE President and his prominent role at the regional and international levels. He also extended thanks for the UAE government departments for supporting him in his missions to develop ties between the two countries.