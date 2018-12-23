VP, Mohamed bin Rashid receive King of Bahrain

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad exchanged talks on the existing distinguished relations between the UAE and Kingdom of Bahrain and ways to enhance them in all domains in the best interest of the two fraternal countries.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied King of Bahrain to the heart-shaped lake ''Love Lake'' near Marmoum Rest house in Dubai. The man-made lake was established under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to be a lively symbol of civilisation and humanity, which reflects the rooted values of the leadership and the people of the UAE for love, tolerance and coexistence among various nationalities living in the UAE and Arabian desert, and mirrors patience, giving, honour and generosity.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and a number of officials accompanied them during the tour.