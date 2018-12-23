Defence Ministry receives Commander of Australian Forces in Middle East

During the meeting, Major General Al Neyadi wished the Australian Commander success in his future assignments.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest and ways of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Australia in various defence fields. Al Neyadi praised the relations between the two countries, emphasising the UAE's keenness to support, develop and strengthen them for mutual benefit.

The meeting was attended by senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defence as well as the delegation accompanying the Australian official.