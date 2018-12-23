UAE, Mexico discuss fifth freedom flights

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of Juan Carlos Salazar, Director-General of the Mexican Civil Aeronautics; and Miguel Pelarez Lara, Director of Mexico International Airport, the Mexican side agreed to operate the direct service between the two countries for seven days within the time slots available after the maintenance and technical improvement at the Mexico City International Airport.

The Mexican Minister affirmed that country's current government has worked hard to ensure the success of the project and will continue to cooperate with the UAE for the interests of both countries across all fields. He also thanked the UAE Ambassador and Emirates Airline for their efforts to enhance cooperation in this field.