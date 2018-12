The Fujairah Ruler issued Emiri Decree No. 06 of 2018 on establishing the Board of Trustees of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Humanitarian Works Foundation under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

He also issued Resolution No. 21 of 2018 regarding the appointment of Suhail Rashid Al Qadi as the Director of the Foundation.