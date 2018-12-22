Mohamed bin Zayed receives FIFA President

The meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in the UAE capital, addressed a number of sports-related issues, with the two sides exploring cooperation prospects between FIFA and various UAE sports departments to the higher good of the football industry, being a humanitarian and social platform bringing millions of world peoples together.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's keenness to support various types of sports that nurture social cohesion and cultural integration between world peoples.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince underscored the importance of the UAE hosting the prestigious championship and hailed the distinguished performance displayed by the participating teams.

The FIFA President expressed his sincere appreciation and thanks to the UAE for the neat and successful organisation of the FIFA Club World Cup - UAE 2018, commending the advanced sports infrastructure boasted by the country. He also lauded the organising committee's efforts to ensure the success of the championship.

Attending the meeting were Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the General Authority for Sports; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.