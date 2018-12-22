UAE does not distinguish when assisting individuals in need: Hamdan bin Zayed

The UAE leadership, under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, provides humanitarian assistance to individuals in need regardless of race, gender, or ideological beliefs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed affirmed.

His Highness' remarks came following the release of a report by the Emirates Red Crescent documenting the various humanitarian assistance programmes undertaken by the UAE aid authority in Iraq over the past five years. During this period, the ERC has set up programmes and campaigns supporting Iraq's minority groups who were persecuted and subjected to violence by Daesh and other terrorist groups. A special focus was placed on aid programmes to support Iraq's Christian minority population, as well as the Yazidi ethnic and religious minority.

According to the ERC report, a total of 16,698,824 individuals benefited from UAE humanitarian assistance covering a myriad of sectors, including women's economic empowerment, housing, utility services, as well as the education and health care sectors.