Foreign Ambassadors visit Al Dhafra Festival

At the invitation of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the delegation visited the Shams 1 - the largest renewable energy project in operation in the Middle East. It occupies 2.5 square kilometres and has a capacity of 100 megawatts.

The delegation - accompanied by Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the committee, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Planning and Projects Director at the committee, and a number of officials - visited the main platform of the famous "Mazayna", a heritage camel race, and learned about its criteria and arbitration systems.

They also visited the popular traditional market in the festival, where they had the opportunity to watch Emirati women practising Sadu, the art of weaving cotton and wool), Al Telli’, distinctive embroidery, Al Khous or weaving from palm fronds, and Henna, as well as the presentation of different varieties of popular Emirati food.

The delegation concluded their tour by visiting the Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara and was briefed with examples from the Emirati heritage.

The ambassadors conveyed their happiness at visiting the festival and their admiration for the UAE heritage. They also praised the UAE's efforts in reviving the heritage, which symbolises originality and national identity.