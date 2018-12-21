UAE aid helps restore Yemen to its ‘full potential’

Since April 2015, the UAE has worked on food aid programmes, the building and refurbishment of schools, restoring hospitals and supporting Yemen’s health care sector, rehabilitating utility facilities, including power plants, redeveloping the roads infrastructure, and providing local police with training. In these three and a half years, UAE assistance to Yemen has amounted to US$4.91 billion, reaching over 17 million Yemenis, including 11 million children and 3.2 million women.

In 2017, funds were also provided to the United Nations and other international organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the World Food Programme, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The vast majority of aid distributed through the UN plan has been directed to northern governorates such as Sana'a, Taiz, Hodeidah and other northern provinces, in accordance with the policies and priorities of these organisations.

Assistance to Yemen amounted to US$2.13 billion in 2018 alone, from which US$500 million was allocated to support the U.N. Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen, marking the UAE the second largest donor, following Saudi Arabia. This year, the UAE has also ranked first in the world in terms of emergency humanitarian direct assistance to the Yemeni people.

From 20th June to 6th December 2018 alone, the UAE has provided food aid to Hodeidah Governorate amounting to $321.5 million. This included over 110,000 food aid parcels that were delivered across the governorate’s 55 districts and remote areas, benefiting some 770,000 individuals. A chain of bakeries has also been established during 2018, with the first four bakers being built in Al Khokha, to provide Yemenis with bread, free of cost.

The UAE continues to be committed to the alleviation of the hardships faced by Yemeni citizens and will stand side-by-side with the country and its people, so as to help in the restoration of its safety, stability and economic prosperity.