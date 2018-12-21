Abdullah bin Zayed attends opening of ‘Janadriyah 33’ in Saudi Arabia

Organised by the Saudi Ministry of National Guard, under the theme of "Faithfulness and Loyalty", the festival, which is taking place until 9th January, 2019, is held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

King Salman, before the opening of the event, received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Saudi King and their wishes for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the ceremony honouring the winners of the Annual Grand Camel Race held at the opening of the festival.

Earlier, on his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Sheikh Abdullah was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a number of officials.