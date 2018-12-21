UAE reiterates continued support to GCC joint action

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement today, said that since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council system and the launch of its march from the capital Abu Dhabi on 25th May, 1981, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has attached great importance to strengthening the relationship with the Gulf Arab countries in order to cooperate and coordinate on the common issues and concerns that prevailed in the Gulf region. At the same time, Sheikh Zayed was keen to promote brotherly ties with the Gulf states and to enhance all forms of cooperation.

Following the footsteps of the Founding Father, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also reaffirmed the UAE's continued support for joint GCC action, noting that the leaders of the UAE are keen to continue working with their brothers in the Gulf States to complement political, economic, security and regional integration.

"The UAE is an oasis of safety and stability for all residents and visitors, especially from the GCC countries. The total number of Gulf residents in the country reached about 797,000, while the health and education services are at the forefront of the UAE's interests towards GCC residents and visitors during 2018," the statement added.

The statement further stressed that the year 2018 'Year of Zayed', was a year of great achievements and qualitative initiatives for the GCC resident, where the number of GCC students in the UAE reached nearly 30,000 students in all emirates, while the number of beneficiaries of health care services available to members of the GCC countries reached to more than 65,000, with a total of more than 414,000 visits to health facilities in the country.