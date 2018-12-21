UAE investment environment promoted in Canada

Al Raqbani made the statements during a session organised by the UAE Embassy and Consulate in Canada, to promote the activities of the UAE-Canada Business Council, on the first day of the Toronto Global Forum, which is part of the International Economic Forum of the Americas, IEFA.

Al Raqbani noted that the trade exchange between the UAE and Canada exceeded US$1.6 billion in 2017, and shed light on the business opportunities provided by the UAE to Canadian companies.

He highlighted the country’s investment-conducive environment and underlined the UAE’s ability to keep pace with global developments.

During the forum, a short CNN documentary was shown on the world-class initiatives and strategies adopted by various Emirati institutions to facilitate business activities and create a sustainable economic future.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Raqbani met with Navdeep Bains, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, to discuss ways of accelerating bilateral relations, across various domains, primarily innovation and space, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding recently signed by the two sides, with the Canadian minister commending the UAE’s overall development drive.

The event was attended by Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Consul-General in Toronto, and several senior officials, businessmen and representatives of business councils.