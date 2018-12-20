UAE participates in meetings of ‘Arab Economic and Social Council’ in Cairo

The UAE delegation was led by Mohammed Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs, on behalf of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and a number of the ministry's officials.

Al Shehhi said that the UAE, in light of the directives of the wise leadership and its belief in the importance of joint Arab action, as well as its role in shaping a better future for Arab countries, is keen to participate in the meetings of the council, enrich it with useful discussions and initiatives, and support its recommendations and decisions, as it is a key platform for improving the coordination between Arab countries.

He added that the council has acquired special importance as a platform for consultation and discussion among Arab delegations on their economic and social efforts that will be presented at the summit.

The meetings agenda includes 23 items, notably the Arab League secretary general's report on the joint Arab economic, social and development action, and a report on following up the implementation of resolutions issued in previous Arab summits.

Among the topics scheduled to be raised is reinforcing Arab economic and social integration, such as Arab food security, integration and trade in agricultural, plant and livestock production, and creating an emergency programme for Arab food security.

Concerning the Arab food security, the Arab leaders will review Sudan's initiative on Arab food security, and the Arab food security emergency programme, as well as livestock products in the Arab region.

The meetings are slated to discuss an item on the developments of establishing a greater Arab free trade zone and finalising requirements for constructing an Arab customs union, the Arab charter for promoting the small and medium-sized enterprises sector, in addition to the Arab strategy for sustainable energy 2030, and the launching of an Arab common market for electricity.

It is also scheduled to shed light on means of supporting Palestine's economy and providing funding for development purposes, in addition to an Arab strategy for child protection in the Arab region.