On the sidelines of the press conference to announce the details of the Household Income & Expenditure Survey 2019, which was held on Thursday, and in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, the Minister of Community Development added that there are more than 350 field researchers to review the most significant outcomes of this important Survey.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid added that the survey will begin in January 2019 and continue until December 2019.