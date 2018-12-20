UAE, Mexico enhances investment relations

The two sides, during the meeting held at the UAE Embassy headquarters, exchanged views on the transformation being witnessed by Mexico and ways to establish and promote an agenda to benefit from the advantages of the UAE and Mexico markets and to employ these elements for the benefit of investors of both countries.

During the meeting, Al Menhali highlighted the investment opportunities provided by the UAE to all vital sectors, stressing that the Embassy opens its doors to all those interested in investing in the UAE market or enhancing and expanding existing investments. He also noted the importance of communication and consolidation of efforts between the Embassy and the Mexican business sector to speed up relevant procedures and achieve common goals.