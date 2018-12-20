RAK Ruler, CP attend closing of ‘Camel Race Festival’

A number of owners of the Arabian camels from the UAE and the GCC countries took part in the competitions.

RAK Ruler hailed the support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to heritage sports which reflects the heritage of the Emiratis and their pride of the popular traditions, which is one of the components of the national identity of the UAE.

He also shed light on the development of the Arabian camel races in the country given strong competitions, good organisation and a hub for all GCC countries which mirrors the UAE citizens’ genuine heritage and following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who called for adhering to the legacy of the fathers and forefathers.