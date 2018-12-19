Abdullah bin Zayed honours winners of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Award

Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE passport’s leading international ranking reflects the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its excellent staff, and is a historic national accomplishment during the Year of Zayed.

He made this statement during a ceremony honouring the winners of the "3rd Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Excellence Award," which was held Wednesday at the ministry’s General Diwan in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as several assistant minister, department directors and employees of the ministry, along with ambassadors of foreign and Arab countries.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that excellence has become the main characteristic of the UAE’s government and people, due to the support of the country’s leadership and its diligent monitoring, which has raised the federation’s flag and inspired motivation and hope in the people, to achieve advancement, prosperity and stability.

Sheikh Abdullah called on everyone to exert greater efforts to achieve progress in offering services and facing current challenges, with the aim of strengthening the country’s international stature.

The ministry’s Strategy and Future Department created the "Excellent Engineer" and the "Excellent Emirates Diplomatic Academy Trainee" categories within the award’s "Institutional Excellence Category."

The Ministry honoured winners of 'Accredited Missions' category, including the embassies of France, India, Saudi Arabia, China, Egypt, Mexico and Ethiopia.

The ministry also announced winning sectors for the categories for excellence in: Institutional and Service Sector, Political and Specialist Management Sector, Enablers and Happiest Work Environment.

Other 11 categories included Excellent Unit Head, Excellent Specialist, Excellent Engineer, Excellent Administrator, Excellent IT Technician, Excellent New Employee, Excellent Local Staff, Excellent Emirates Diplomatic Academy Trainee, Excellent Seconded Student, and Excellent Diplomat.

The department received over 121 nomination for the various categories of the award, which aims to improve institutional and occupational performance and prepare the ministry to participate in the "Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award," as well as to enable it adopt the concepts and standards of quality and institutional excellence, exchange and spread the best practices between its departments, motivate its employees in terms of creativity and innovation, and appreciate and honour its organisational units and human resources.