Hamad Al Sharqi receives chairman of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

The corporation achieved the record of creating the "Zayed Taught Me" logo with the largest number of paper stickers, coinciding with the country’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad highlighted the efforts of those who participated to achieve the record while wishing them success in continuing to establish the UAE’s noble values and belonging to the country.

Sheikh Hamad reviewed the corporation’s plans while praising its efforts to utilise modern technologies in the discovery of industrial rock and to keep pace with laws and legislations that regulate mining.

Sheikh Hamad received, from Al Afkham, the "Mining Investment Guide for the Emirate of Fujairah," which focuses on key diverse natural resources and investments in the industrial mining sector.

Al Afkham thanked Sheikh Hamad for helping to ensure the success of the corporation’s work while affirming that Sheikh Hamad’s support assisted in the development of the corporation’s projects and enabled it to answer the needs of its customers.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Fujairah, and Ali Qassim, Director-General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

Sheikh Hamad also received, in his palace in Al Rumailah today, a team from the Wadi Wurayah Reserve, which is also headed by Al Afkham, with the attendance of Abdullah Al Hantoubi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Municipality, to congratulate the reserve for winning the "UAE Pioneers Campaign" and honour their accomplishments, which Sheikh Zayed would have been proud of.

Sheikh Hamad highlighted the importance of preserving the natural environment, which Fujairah enjoys and protects, as part of the UAE’s general policy to preserve nature and environmental resources.

Sheikh Hamad praised the efforts of the officials from the reserve, which is special, due to its exceptional natural scenery and unique ecosystem.