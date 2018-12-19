UAE participates in preparatory meeting of ‘4th Arab Development, Economic and Social Forum’

The meeting aimed to prepare for the "4th Arab Development, Economic and Social Forum," which will be held in Beirut in January.

The UAE delegation was led by Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy.

The meeting’s draft agenda included 23 items, including the report of the Secretary-General of the Arab League on joint Arab economic, social and development work, and a report on the monitoring of the implementation of the outcomes of the "Arab Economic and Social Development Summit."

The agenda also included an item on Arab food security, the initiative of Omar Al Bashir, President of Sudan, related to the "Arab Food Security and the Emergency Arab Food Security Programme," developments to the "Greater Arab Free Trade Area" and the "Arab Customs Union," as well as the launch of the "Arab Common Market for Electricity," a strategic vision to promote joint cooperation in tourism, culture and solid waste management, and supporting the Palestinian Economy, through the "Strategic Plan of Sectoral Development in Jerusalem 2018-2022."

The items also include the "Arab Strategy to Protect Refugee Children," which was presented by the "Arab Social Affairs Ministers Council on Child Labour," as well as improving technical and vocational education in the region, integrating women and girls in the development process, the "14th Arab Sports Games Edition 2021," and a report on the efforts of the Arab League to support the implementation of the "Sustainable Development Goals 2030" in the region.

The draft agenda included a proposition from Jordan that covered the economic and social burdens of hosting Syrian refugees, as well as the challenges facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA.