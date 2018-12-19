Tolerance represents Zayed's legacy, Emirati values: Sultan bin Zayed

His Highness said the Year of Tolerance carries on the message of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy and is a true reflection of Emirati customs and heritage.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE was built on principles of good faith, building bridges of peace and co-existence among regional and international global partners. He added that the nation continues to carry its commitment to values and teachings of Islam and the Arab world, renouncing violence and extremism, and building a cohesive society of over 200 nationalities.