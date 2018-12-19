Ministry of Climate Change urges fishermen to avoid wrong fishing practices

The move is part of the ministry's aim to promote sustainable fishing practices in the UAE.

This meeting came during Dr. Thani’s tour around Umm Al Qaiwain to check the latest developments in the construction of the new port for fishing boats in the emirate. After the tour, he met with a delegation from the Umm Al Qaiwain Cooperative Society For Fishermen.

The Minister discussed with the delegation the latest developments in the fishing sector, and the Ministry’s efforts to support it. He emphasised the importance of preserving the fish stock in the UAE and outlined the initiatives being taken to ensure its sustainability, including rehabilitation of natural habitats as well as creation of artificial habitats to promote this goal.

He also affirmed the necessity of increasing the cooperative society's efforts to raise awareness among fishermen with wrong practices that harm the sector and deplete the fish stock in the UAE waters. He pointed out that only with education and awareness - such incidents as the one that had led to the death of a large number of fishes in the waters of the emirate - can be avoided.

"It is the responsibility of all segments of society to achieve the vision of the leadership, embodied in the UAE Vision 2021, to achieve sustainability. We must all act responsibly and strive positively to attain this important goal and stop unsustainable practices," Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

The delegation from the Umm Al Qaiwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen, which represents around 391 fishermen in the emirate, conveyed their dedication to abiding by the Ministry directives to educate and support its members in practicing sustainable fishing.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, met the Minister and discussed the ministry's plans and strategies in promoting environmental projects in the emirate, including the integrated waste management strategy to operate the proposed landfill project.

The delegation made a presentation on the landfill project, which outlined the methods of processing, dredging and covering the waste; constructing a drying pond for industrial wastewater; and establishing a separate landfill for solid hazardous waste.