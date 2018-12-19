Tahnoun bin Mohamed congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on Al Ain Club win

  • Wednesday 19, December 2018 in 12:39 PM
  • Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Al Ain Club's historic achievement reaching to the Club World Cup final.
Sheikh Tahnoun also congratulated Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, and First Vice President of the Honorary Council & Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Second Vice-President of Al Ain Club, on the new achievement, which stresses the club’s trustworthy of being in the lead.
 
Al Ain defeated River Plate 5-4 on penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in the semi-final in Al Ain last night.