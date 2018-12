Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness to advance bilateral relations across various domains to the higher good of both nations.

The top diplomat of Kyrgyzstan hailed the privileged relations between the two countries, and praised the distinctive status boasted by the UAE at the global scene.

He affirmed his country's determination to propel bilateral ties across all fields.

Attending the meeting was the UAE Non-resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Mohammad Hareb Al Muhairbi.