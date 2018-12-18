UAE joins Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction

Representing the UAE, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development signed the membership to join the alliance, which represents an important international partnership. The membership signing was held on the sidelines of the ministry's participation in the United Nations meetings to discuss climate change held in Poland.

Commenting on the announcement, Nusseibeh Al Marzouqi, Director of Sustainability and Technical Studies at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, said that the UAE has made significant progress in reducing the impact of climate change by launching national programmes and initiatives leading to the development of the construction sector with minimal carbon emissions.

She pointed out that the ministry, supported by the directives of the UAE government, has developed innovative solutions in the field of sustainability, buildings and green roads that contribute to the existence of radical solutions to challenges of climate change.