UAE, US joint military exercise 'Iron Union 9' concludes

The "Iron Union 9" exercise, which continued for two weeks, comes within the framework of the joint exercises of the UAE Armed Forces with fraternal and friendly countries to enhance their combat skills.

The final day of the exercise was attended by Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces and Colonel R. Ferguson, Commander of the155th Armored Brigade of the US Army, in addition to senior commanders and officers of the armed forces of the two countries.

The Commander of the UAE Land Forces said the training aimed to improve combat capability, boost efficiency, and strengthen command and control communications.

The exercise was characterised by seriousness and integration in command and control, the application of combat strategies, unification of joint military concepts and the implementation of all stages of professional training between ground units with combat and technical capabilities.