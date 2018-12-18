UAQ Ruler reviews strategic plans of Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment

His Highness also reviewed the ministry’s future infrastructure projects, which include the UAE’s "Integrated Waste Management Strategy" and the "Umm Al Qaiwain Landfill Project."

His Highness Sheikh Saud reviewed the ministry’s plans while receiving Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and his team, in the presence Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council.

His Highness Sheikh Saud and the other officials watched a visual presentation about the Umm Al Qaiwain Landfill Project, which included its stages of processing, dredging, covering waste, constructing a drying pond for industrial wastewater, and digging a landfill for hazardous solid waste.

His Highness Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of the ministry, led by Dr. Al Zeyoudi, in providing effective waste management services in the Northern emirates, as part of its efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and in line with the objectives of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.