UAE affirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia against recent US Senate decision

"The UAE reject any interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and exposure to its leadership under any justification, and expresses its rejection of any unfounded allegations and accusations and of all attempts that would harm Saudi Arabia's fundamental role as a major power ensuring security and stability in the Arab and Muslim worlds," a Ministry statement said.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's appreciation for the distinguished position of the Kingdom in establishing regional peace and security.

The statement reiterated the UAE's unequivocal stance with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to confront extremism and terrorism and stressed the importance of international action to promote peace and stability around the world.

It pointed to the Kingdom's contribution in leading international efforts to combat terrorism in the military, security, financial and intellectual fields. This, it said, has resulted in confronting terrorist organisations and protecting the lives of hundreds of innocent people around the world, through its establishment and leadership of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition and its active participation in the US-led Global Coalition against Daesh, as well as facing Iran's activities, through its allies, that seek to destabilise the region.