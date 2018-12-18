ERC continues health campaign for schools in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Dr. Ali Mouri, member of the medical team of the mobile clinic, said that all students, who are suffering from pneumonia, flu, malaria, diarrhea, and skin diseases, were examined and treated since the start of the campaign ten days ago.

In turn, Dr. Abdu Zaid, a Doctor from the mobile clinic, said that the campaign provides free examinations and medicines to schools, and aims to raise the awareness of students about the importance of personal hygiene in all targeted schools while stressing that they have treated 40 cases in Al Khair School.

The beneficiaries thanked the ERC for providing them with free medical services while adding that the humanitarian and services projects implemented by the UAE in Yemen’s liberated areas have eased the suffering of families.