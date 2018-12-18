UAE participates in Italian President's New Year celebrations

On the occasion, Ambassador Al Raisi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Italian President.

In turn, President Mattarella reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and his wishes for the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Enzo Moavero Milanesi, members of the presidential palace and ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Rome were in attendance.