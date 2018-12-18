UAE President sends note to South African President on bilateral relations

This came after President Ramaphosa received - at his palace in Pretoria - Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, who conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and his wishes for good health and happiness for the South African President.

In turn, the South African President reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and his wishes for the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Ambassador Al Hameli commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and South Africa, which, he said, are witnessing continuous development thanks to coordination and cooperation between the two sides at all levels under the directives of the two countries' leaders.