Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain's National Day ceremony

  • Monday 17, December 2018 in 11:41 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this evening attended a reception hosted by the Ambassador of Bahrain to UAE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day and the King of Bahrain's Accession to the Throne.
Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and the people of Bahrain on the national occasion, wishing them further and continued prosperity and progress under the prudent leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
 
During the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah launched a book titled "Zayed and Bahrain - 1966/2004" by Bahraini writer Yousof Mohamed.
 
Attending the ceremony which was held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the UAE capital, were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and Bahraini community in UAE.