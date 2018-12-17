Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain's National Day ceremony

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and the people of Bahrain on the national occasion, wishing them further and continued prosperity and progress under the prudent leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah launched a book titled "Zayed and Bahrain - 1966/2004" by Bahraini writer Yousof Mohamed.

Attending the ceremony which was held at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the UAE capital, were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and Bahraini community in UAE.