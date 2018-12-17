Mohamed bin Zayed receives Triathlon Champion Leanne Fanoy

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the champion, who was accompanied during the meeting by her parents at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, on her significant achievements, urging her to hit fresh sports highs over the coming period.

During the meeting, the athlete, who is based in Abu Dhabi, expressed happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, and affirmed her determination to double efforts and cap further trophies.

A triathlon is a multisport race with three continuous and sequential endurance races.

Fanoy got the silver medal at the World Triathlon 2017 and came second at Rouen Triathlon, France in June 2018. She got the second position at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in South Africa in September 2018 in addition to other coveted titles throughout 2018.