Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea visits Wahat Al Karama

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Moon Hee-sang visited this Monday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.
Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.
He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.
He then went on a tour across the landmark and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about Wahat Al Karama components, which embody the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.
The tour concluded with a word written by Moon Hee-sang in the visitor’s log, where he expressed his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.