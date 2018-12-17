Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea visits Wahat Al Karama

‏Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court. ‏He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE. ‏He then went on a tour across the landmark and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about Wahat Al Karama components, which embody the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values. ‏The tour concluded with a word written by Moon Hee-sang in the visitor’s log, where he expressed his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.