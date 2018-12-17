Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of Arab Digital Economy Conference

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the conference’s participants, most notably Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, while expressing his appreciation and support for such key initiatives, which aim to promote joint Arab action and enhance cooperation between Arab countries.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the Arab world can achieve overall development, advancement and growth, underlining the importance of benefitting from relevant opportunities, through cooperation and creating ambitious initiatives, especially those that rely on modern technologies.

During the conference, the Arab League launched the Joint Arab Vision for Digital Economy, which aims to promote Arab coordination and cooperation in essential areas, primarily economic domains.

The participants thanked Sheikh Mohamed for patronising the conference, contributing to its success and helping it create positive recommendations and outcome, most notably the launch of the joint Arab vision, which will have a significant impact on the overall economic growth of Arab countries and the prosperity of their communities.

The conference began on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed, and with the attendance of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and representatives of Arab countries and relevant international organisations.