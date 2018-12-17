UAE, Ethiopia accelerating cooperation

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyehu, currently visiting the country, and discussed ways of consolidating cooperation in areas of trade, investment, agriculture and aviation.
During the meeting, held at the Ministry's premises, the two top diplomats hailed the constant growth in relations between the two counties and re-affirmed their keenness to advancing cooperation across various fields.
Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding addressing the conditions of Ethiopian workers in the UAE.
Signatories to the MoU were Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Communications and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ethiopian Attorney-General, Berhanu Tsegaye; and Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE,Tebege Berhe.