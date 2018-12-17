UAE, Ethiopia accelerating cooperation

During the meeting, held at the Ministry's premises, the two top diplomats hailed the constant growth in relations between the two counties and re-affirmed their keenness to advancing cooperation across various fields. Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding addressing the conditions of Ethiopian workers in the UAE. Signatories to the MoU were Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Communications and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Ethiopian Attorney-General, Berhanu Tsegaye; and Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE,Tebege Berhe.