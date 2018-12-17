Mohamed bin Zayed receives South Korea's National Assembly Speaker

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, was also present during the meeting, in which Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Moon Hee-sang reviewed current ties between the two friendly nations, and means of developing them, particularly in the parliamentary arena.

The two sides also exchanged views on a various regional and global developments of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, also attended the meeting.