Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Korean parliamentary delegation, Romanian minister

The two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and South Korea and their overall cooperation, especially their parliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, which was attended by Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General, and various FNC members, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the importance of enhancing the bilateral ties between the UAE and South Korea.

Moon praised the overall progress of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and highlighted his country’s keenness to boost its ties with the UAE, to serve their interests.

Sheikh Nahyan also received Natalia-Elena Intotero, Minister for Romanians Abroad, and her delegation, to discuss ways of promoting the bilateral ties between the UAE and Romania and topics of mutual concern.