Abu Dhabi CP receives 'Prince of Poets' panel of judges

His Highness and members of the jury exchanged talks on the importance of programmes and initiatives contributing to reviving the Arab poetry and literature, and regional cultural heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the need to support young Arab talents in the literary field, adding that poetry holds a special place in the heritage and values of the Arab world.

The Arabic language is celebrated globally, His Highness said, stressing the importance of preserving the language and incorporating it into various cultural initiatives like that of the 'Prince of Poets' programme.

The members of the jury expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness for his continued support of initiatives that enrich the literary and cultural experiences in the Arab world.