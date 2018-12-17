Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eritrean President

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Afwerki explored ties between the two countries, and means to develop them for their mutual interest and that of their peoples. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the delegation accompanying the Eritrean President also attended the meeting.