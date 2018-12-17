Abdullah bin Zayed: 'Year of Tolerance' an extension of 'Year of Zayed' accomplishments

His Highness added that the Year of Tolerance represents a national endeavour to instil the values of tolerance among all segments of the UAE community.

He also extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for forming the Supreme National Committee for Tolerance, and for appointing him as the Committee's Chairperson, along with formulating the Year of Tolerance's seven pillars.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed asserted that the UAE was established on unique foundations based on tolerance and co-existence, gaining the respect and trust across nations. The UAE will continue its development journey, with the goal to become the global capital of tolerance, he continued.

"The Year of Tolerance is an invitation for the UAE's sons and daughters to come together, and continue the nation's journey of hard work and giving, showing the world how the UAE is a unique model for tolerance that knows no bounds on its path of excellence," Sheikh Abdullah concluded.