UAE supports youth to become future leaders: Shamma Al Mazrui

  • Monday 17, December 2018 in 4:31 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Foundation, praised the resolution of the UAE Cabinet to appoint Saeed Al Nadheri as Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation.
She also stressed that the UAE’s leadership supports the youth to be future leaders while noting that the country enables them to assume their responsibilities and help create a unique international youth action model.
 
Al Mazrui added that Al Nadheri has significant experience in youth activities and in the public and private sectors, as his work as a youth office executive director and CEO of Strategy at the Arab Youth Centre qualifies him for the position. She also wished him luck and success in creating youth initiatives to fulfil the UAE government’s aspirations.