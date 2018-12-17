Cabinet issues Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Youth Authority

Al Nazari has extensive experience in developing strategies and managing projects and initiatives. He has worked on many national projects to serve youth in various sectors in the country, including the development of the national agenda for youth, youth centres in various emirates, youth workshops and debates and other projects.

He graduated from the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme at the University of New York Abu Dhabi, a high-level youth leadership, policy and law programme. He studied Masters in Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Bachelor in Business Administration from Higher Colleges of Technology and Foreign Policy from New York University.