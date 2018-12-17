FANR inspects revised regulation on radiation dose limit

During their sixth meeting, the Board learned about latest updates of the FANR ongoing review of the Operating License Application for Units 1 and 2 at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra as well as all relevant inspection activities to ensure implementation of FANR’s safety, security and safeguards requirements. Reviewing the Operating Licence Application of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a key priority for FANR’s Board of Management to ensure that it meets all regulatory requirements.

The Board of Management reviewed the revised version of Regulation No. 04 entitled, 'Regulation on Radiation Dose Limits and Optimisation of Radiation Protection for Nuclear Facilities'. The regulation establishes the radiation dose limits that are relevant to a nuclear facility during its design, construction, and normal operation and decommissioning. The newly revised regulation aims to be consistent with the radiation dose limits cited in FANR-REG-24 Revision 1 related to the annual Equivalent Dose in the lens of the eye of a worker in accordance with International Commission on Radiological Protection, ICRP.

Earlier this year, FANR made the regulation available for the public and stakeholders to comment as it reflects the authority’s transparency standards to ensure the public are involved in its work, contributing to FANR’s mission to protect workers, public and the environment.