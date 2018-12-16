Fujairah Ruler reviews strategies of Ministry of Energy

He also praised the work of the Ministry of Energy and Industry and its efforts to launch renewable energy projects, in line with the country’s efforts to maintain the sustainability of its resources, produce clean energy, and support its green development strategy.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while on Sunday, receiving, at the Al Rumaila Palace, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, who explained to Sheikh Hamad about the working strategies of the ministry to answer the country’s future energy needs and its contribution to the national economy, while pointing out the importance of its plans to keep pace with the latest technological developments in the energy sector.

Sheikh Hamad stressed that the UAE aims to promote its role in the energy sector, due to its strategic location in the region and its advanced energy infrastructures, while adding that Fujairah is one of the leading centres of the energy industry.

Al Mazrouei thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting the ministry, which aims to utilise knowledge and innovation in implementing its plans, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the UAE’s stature.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Amiri Diwan; Mohammed Saleh, Director-General of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA; Othman Al Ali, Finance Director of FEWA; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC, and Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Natural Resources Establishment.