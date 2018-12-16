Year of Tolerance crowns UAE’s efforts to become incubator of tolerance: Hamad Al Sharqi

"Tolerance is an integral part of our inherited values. Therefore, it is a daily culture of the Emirati people. Declaring that the Year of Tolerance aims to strengthen the values of tolerance in the UAE further and reinforce its role as an incubator of tolerance, not only because it welcomes over 200 nationalities who live peacefully on its land, but also because it is influencing the rest of the world by implementing a cultural and intellectual strategy. This strategy supports the culture of coexistence and peace between its people and those from the rest of the world, and combats terrorist and extremist ideas," His Highness added.

"Due to the open-minded mindset of the UAE’s leaders, the country has reached advanced levels of tolerance, and it is the first federal government in the world to appoint a minister for tolerance and launch a national tolerance programme.

Now, it has declared 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, and has become the global capital of tolerance, due to its actions and practices," noted Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed.